* Said on Thursday that it sold 12 pct (equal to 4,633,020 shares) of its unit, Orphée SA, for 9,266,040 zlotys ($2.5 million)

* The sale was undertaken to raise money for the company's investment process

($1 = 3.6972 zlotys)