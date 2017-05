Feb 27 PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed agreement to sell 15 pct stake (equal to 5,791,275 shares) of its unit, Orphée SA , to TTL 1 Sp. z o.o.

* The price is 11,582,550 zlotys ($3.1 million) and will be paid in two tranches

* Before the sale the company owned 50 pct stake in Orphée Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6971 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)