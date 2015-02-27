版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom says it has a very good stand-alone position in the u.s. for years

Feb 27 Deutsche Telekom

* CEO says it has a very good stand-alone position in the u.s. For years Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
