BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom says it has a very good stand-alone position in the u.s. for years

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 27 Deutsche Telekom
* CEO says it has a very good stand-alone position in the u.s. For years Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017