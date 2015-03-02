BRIEF-Gategroup Holding renews business with Air Canada

March 2Gategroup Holding AG :
* Said on Saturday it had renewed its agreement with Air
Canada for domestic locations in Canada served by Gategroup's
Airline Solutions and Network and Product Solutions businesses
* Said award includes three-year extension of all catering
and provisioning services provided by Gate Gourmet as well as
end-to-end solutions for distribution and product innovation
provided by Pourshins Supplair
* Said renewal represents total revenue of more than 300
million Swiss francs ($314.30 million) over the three-year term
of the agreement
($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs)
