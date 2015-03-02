BRIEF-Gategroup Holding renews business with Air Canada

March 2Gategroup Holding AG :

* Said on Saturday it had renewed its agreement with Air Canada for domestic locations in Canada served by Gategroup's Airline Solutions and Network and Product Solutions businesses

* Said award includes three-year extension of all catering and provisioning services provided by Gate Gourmet as well as end-to-end solutions for distribution and product innovation provided by Pourshins Supplair

* Said renewal represents total revenue of more than 300 million Swiss francs ($314.30 million) over the three-year term of the agreement

