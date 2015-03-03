版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 15:54 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry CEO says to stabilise revenue

March 3 Blackberry Ltd

* CEO says will be able to stabilise revenue and turn to revenue growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐