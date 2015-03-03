New Issue-Syngenta Finance prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Syngenta Finance N.V.

(Syngenta Finance)

Guarantor Syngenta AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 10,2027

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.303

Reoffer price 99.303

Reoffer yield 1.311 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi (B&D), Credit Agricole CIB

& HSBC

Ratings A2(negative)(Moody's) & A+(stable)(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1199954691

