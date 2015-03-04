版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 4日 星期三 15:42 BJT

BRIEF-First Reserve offering of 53.7 million shares in Glencore priced at 282.45 pence per share

March 4 Glencore Plc

* First Reserve announces offering of 53.7 million shares in Glencore priced at 282.45 pence per share

* Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

