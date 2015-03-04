瑞士市场报道 |
BRIEF-First Reserve offering of 53.7 million shares in Glencore priced at 282.45 pence per share
March 4 Glencore Plc
* First Reserve announces offering of 53.7 million shares in Glencore priced at 282.45 pence per share
* Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
