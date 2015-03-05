版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Swisslog Holding FY 2014 order intake up 4.9 pct to CHF 735.4 mln

March 5 Swisslog Holding AG :

* FY order intake rose to 735.4 million Swiss francs ($761.84 million)(+4.9 pct, +7.4 pct in constant currencies)

* FY 2014 net result fell from 11.9 million francs to 4.4 million francs due to extraordinary expenses in connection with public offer by Kuka and currency translation differences

* FY 2014 EBIT fell, as expected, by 6.8 pct (-2.9 pct in constant currencies) before transaction expenses and amounted to 19.1 million francs

* Proposal will be submitted to annual general meeting to refrain from distributing a dividend for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9653 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
