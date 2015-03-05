BRIEF-Swisslog Holding FY 2014 order intake up 4.9 pct to CHF 735.4 mln

March 5 Swisslog Holding AG :
* FY order intake rose to 735.4 million Swiss francs
($761.84 million)(+4.9 pct, +7.4 pct in constant currencies)
* FY 2014 net result fell from 11.9 million francs to 4.4
million francs due to extraordinary expenses in connection with
public offer by Kuka and currency translation differences
* FY 2014 EBIT fell, as expected, by 6.8 pct (-2.9 pct in
constant currencies) before transaction expenses and amounted to
19.1 million francs
* Proposal will be submitted to annual general meeting to
refrain from distributing a dividend for FY 2014
($1 = 0.9653 Swiss francs)
