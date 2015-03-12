BRIEF-Gategroup Holding FY net profit nearly doubles to CHF 40.8 mln

March 12 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Delivers solid results in 2014: improved cash flow generation and net profit nearly doubled

* FY total revenue of 3.01 billion Swiss francs ($2.98 billion) on a par with prior financial year - up 3.1 pct at constant exchange rates

* EBITDA margin 5.6 pct for full year 2014, stable compared to prior year

* FY profit for year nearly doubled to 40.8 million Swiss francs (21.0 million Swiss francs in prior year)

* Dividend of 0.45 Swiss francs per share proposed (50 pct increase from prior year)