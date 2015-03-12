BRIEF-Gategroup Holding FY net profit nearly doubles to CHF 40.8 mln

March 12 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Delivers solid results in 2014: improved cash flow
generation and net profit nearly doubled
* FY total revenue of 3.01 billion Swiss francs ($2.98
billion) on a par with prior financial year - up 3.1 pct at
constant exchange rates
* EBITDA margin 5.6 pct for full year 2014, stable compared
to prior year
* FY profit for year nearly doubled to 40.8 million Swiss
francs (21.0 million Swiss francs in prior year)
* Dividend of 0.45 Swiss francs per share proposed (50 pct
increase from prior year)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0104 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)