2015年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding 9-mth revenue down to CHF 32.7 mln

March 13 Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* 9-month revenue 32.7 million Swiss francs ($32.5 million) versus 36.2 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees FY turnover in the order of 44 million Swiss francs and aims to break even result after tax Source text - bit.ly/18hcaN3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0052 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
