BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding 9-mth revenue down to CHF 32.7 mln

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
March 13 Perrot Duval Holding SA :
* 9-month revenue 32.7 million Swiss francs ($32.5 million) versus 36.2 million Swiss francs year ago
* Sees FY turnover in the order of 44 million Swiss francs and aims to break even result after tax Source text - bit.ly/18hcaN3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0052 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
