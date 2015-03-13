BRIEF-NOVAVEST Real Estate acquires two additional properties

March 13NOVAVEST Real Estate AG :

* Said on Thursday it acquired two additional properties in St. Gallen and Dielsdorf

* Said St. Gallen investment volume amounts to 13.0 million Swiss francs ($12.9 million), Dielsdorf investment volume of 31.8 million Swiss francs

* Said that transfer of ownership would take place in the first half of March 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)