BRIEF-NOVAVEST Real Estate acquires two additional properties

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
March 13NOVAVEST Real Estate AG :
* Said on Thursday it acquired two additional properties in St. Gallen and Dielsdorf
* Said St. Gallen investment volume amounts to 13.0 million Swiss francs ($12.9 million), Dielsdorf investment volume of 31.8 million Swiss francs
* Said that transfer of ownership would take place in the first half of March 2015
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States