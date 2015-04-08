版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Elis buys five companies in France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland

April 8 Elis Services SA :

* Continues its growth strategy in Europe with five new acquisitions in France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland

* Acquired companies have combined revenues of about 30 million euros on a full-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
