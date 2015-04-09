BRIEF-Myriad Group raises CHF 34.4 mln in a private placement

April 9 Myriad Group AG :
* Announced on Wednesday that it had raised gross proceeds of 34.4 million Swiss francs ($35.56 million) in a private placement of 8.6 million new registered shares issued to international institutional investors
* Said new shares had been placed at 4.00 Swiss francs per share
