版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 13:27 BJT

BRIEF-Zwahlen & Mayr FY result swings to loss of CHF 0.68 mln

April 9Zwahlen & Mayr SA :

* Said on Wednesday achieved revenue of 64.4 million Swiss francs ($66.53 million) in FY 2014, 25.8 pct down

* Said FY net loss 682,000 Swiss francs versus profit of 464,000 Swiss francs year ago

Source text - bit.ly/1NczUoH

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9680 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐