New Issue-BMW US Capital prices a multi tranche deal

Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranhce deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower BMW US Capital LLC

(BMW US Capital)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month euribor + 20 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 20 basis points

ISIN DE000A1ZZ002

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.483

Reoffer yield 0.701 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 75.3 bps

Over the 2 pct January 2022,DBR

ISIN DE000A1ZZ010

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2027

Coupon 1 pct

Reoffer price 98.660

Reoffer yield 1.12 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 96.6 bps

Over the 0.5 pct March 2025,DBR

ISIN DE000A1ZZ028

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor BMW AG

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A2 (positive) (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

