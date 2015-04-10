BRIEF-Gurit Holding Q1 net sales up 13.3 pct at CHF 89.3 million

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
April 10Gurit Holding AG :
* Said on Thursday net sales for Q1-2015 had increased to 89.3 million Swiss francs ($91.51 million), up 13.3 pct over Q1-2014 in reported Swiss Francs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9759 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
May 5 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.
* IAG CEO says would not create difficulties to consolidation (Adds comments from IAG CEO, Lufthansa shareholder)