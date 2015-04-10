版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Gurit Holding Q1 net sales up 13.3 pct at CHF 89.3 million

April 10Gurit Holding AG :

* Said on Thursday net sales for Q1-2015 had increased to 89.3 million Swiss francs ($91.51 million), up 13.3 pct over Q1-2014 in reported Swiss Francs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9759 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐