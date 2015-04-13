版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Goldbach Group announces changes in shareholding structure

April 13 Goldbach Group AG :

* United Internet Beteiligungen GmbH Deutschland sold its stake in Goldbach Group of about 15 pct to VERAISON SICAV Engagement Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
