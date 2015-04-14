Computer Sciences Corp to cut 10 percent of Nordic staff

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics' CEO Pat Krishnan resigns
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
COPENHAGEN, April 14 IT provider Computer Sciences Corp will cut 350 staff members of its 3,500-strong Nordic workforce, the U.S. technology consultancy said on Tuesday.
The staff cuts are part of CSC's restructuring, CSC Denmark's CEO Jørgen Jacobsen said.
"We expect to transform the workforce so CSC can compete more effectively, take advantage of market oppourtunities and lead the market," Jakobsen said in a statement to Reuters.
(Reporting by Alexander Tange, editing by Louise Heavens)
ANKARA, Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017