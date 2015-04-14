版本:
2015年 4月 14日

Computer Sciences Corp to cut 10 percent of Nordic staff

COPENHAGEN, April 14 IT provider Computer Sciences Corp will cut 350 staff members of its 3,500-strong Nordic workforce, the U.S. technology consultancy said on Tuesday.

The staff cuts are part of CSC's restructuring, CSC Denmark's CEO Jørgen Jacobsen said.

"We expect to transform the workforce so CSC can compete more effectively, take advantage of market oppourtunities and lead the market," Jakobsen said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Alexander Tange, editing by Louise Heavens)

