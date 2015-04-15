版本:
2015年 4月 15日

BRIEF-Exor to maintain investment grade rating after PartnerRE deal

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Exor CEO says he expects the group will be able to keep investment grade rating after a potential deal to buy PartnerRe. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
