公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-PartnerRe shareholder says Exor offer "much superior" to current Axis offer

April 16 Franklin Mutual Advisers CEO

* PartnerRe shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers CEO says Exor offer "much superior" to current Axis offer

* Not happy with terms of Axis deal, has expressed this to PartnerRe

* Axis offer for PartnerRe is "not the only deal" that makes strategic sense Further company coverage:

