BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 Franklin Mutual Advisers CEO
* PartnerRe shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers CEO says Exor offer "much superior" to current Axis offer
* Not happy with terms of Axis deal, has expressed this to PartnerRe
* Axis offer for PartnerRe is "not the only deal" that makes strategic sense Further company coverage:
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.