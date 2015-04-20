BUZZ-Volkswagen slips to day's low as China auto outlook weakens

** Volkswagen shares off 1.4 pct and near day's
lows as early comments from Shanghai auto show point to slowing
demand for the auto industry in China
** BMW holds gains and is up 1 pct but is also off
the highest levels of the day
** Chinese car market growth to half in 2015, German auto
association VDA says at Shanghai Auto Show
** Bernstein notes that growth for international brands has
weakened significantly and Chinese brands are taking market
share leading to price cuts from international brands
** Brokers notes Shanghai Volkswagen and Ford having cut
prices by 5-10 pct in recent weeks
** Autos sector has been biggest beneficiary of ECB QE -
sector up 29.4 pct YTD, best performer in Europe
** Trader notes weekly MACD sell signal forming in BMW,
sector also showing signs of weakening. Charts: link.reuters.com/paw54w,
link.reuters.com/qaw54w
