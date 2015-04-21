China's COFCO says could list agri assets in 3-5 years

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LAUSANE, Switzerland, April 21 The chairman of China's COFCO said the company is considering listing its agricultural assets together with those of its joint ventures Nidera and Noble Agri within three to five years.
"I think (the IPO time) is when we manage better the (combined) company and achieve proper earnings and then shareholders agree. That would take us three to five years," COFCO chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the FT Commodities Global Summit.
He said the plan would be to list all of COFCO's, Noble's, and Nidera's agricultural assets together.
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.