版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Opel CEO says aims to make Opel profitable by 2016

April 23 General Motors Co

* Ceo says still aims to make opel profitable by 2016, has sold nearly 280,000 units in q1 - statement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐