BRIEF-FCA imposes 227 mln stg fine on Deutsche Bank for libor, euribor failings

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Deutsche Bank Ag
* Deutsche Bank fined £227 million by financial Conduct Authority for libor and euribor failings and for misleading regulator
* Fine is so large because Deutsche Bank also misled regulator, which could have hampered its investigation
* Misconduct involved at least 29 Deutsche Bank individuals including managers, traders, submitters
* Deutsche Bank's misconduct in relation to euribor exemplifies how serious its failings were
* Traders at Deutsche Bank used a three pronged approach to attempt to maximise impact on euribor Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.