版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-FCA imposes 227 mln stg fine on Deutsche Bank for libor, euribor failings

April 23 Deutsche Bank Ag

* Deutsche Bank fined £227 million by financial Conduct Authority for libor and euribor failings and for misleading regulator

* Fine is so large because Deutsche Bank also misled regulator, which could have hampered its investigation

* Misconduct involved at least 29 Deutsche Bank individuals including managers, traders, submitters

* Deutsche Bank's misconduct in relation to euribor exemplifies how serious its failings were

* Traders at Deutsche Bank used a three pronged approach to attempt to maximise impact on euribor Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐