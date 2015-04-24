BRIEF-GM says CEO Barra's 2014 total compensation was $16.2 million

April 24 General Motors Co -
* Nominates Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez to GM board
* CEO Mary Barra's 2014 total compensation was $16.2 million
- sec filing
* CEO Barra, other company execs reached 74 percent of
business performance goals for 2014
* Former CEO Dan Akerson had received total compensation of
$9.1 million for 2013
* Barra, as EVP in 2013, received total compensation of $5.2
million
* Last year's GM compensation first without federal
government strictures after Co's 2009 bankruptcy
* Board decides not to award 2014 discretionary bonus to any
top executive
* President Dan Ammann's 2014 total compensation $8.5
million versus $5.3 million in 2013; product chief Mark Reuss's
2014 total compensation $9.5 million
Source text - bit.ly/1DHXnmN
