BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler seeks to close N. American margin gap with GM, Ford by 2018 - slides

April 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in
slides on its website:
* wants to close North American margin gap with GM and Ford
by 2018
* wants to close half the North American margin gap with GM
and Ford by end of 2015
* intends to increase North American margins by raising
prices for retail and commercial customers
* wants to get to between 5.5 percent and 6 percent North
America margins by end of 2015
* targets North American margins of about 7 percent in Q4
* 2014 North American margin was about 4 percent, compared
with about 8-9 percent for GM and Ford
* Q1 North American margins were about 5 percent, not
including recall costs
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan and Detroit newsrooms)