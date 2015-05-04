版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 22:55 BJT

South Africa's Eskom to impose rolling power cuts

JOHANNESBURG May 4 South African power utility Eskom will cut 1,000 megawatts from the grid on Monday, it said on its Twitter page.

The power cuts would start from 1500 GMT and last until 2000 GMT, it said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐