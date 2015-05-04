BRIEF-Quest for Growth sees positive effect of about 3% on NAV from Cartagenia deal

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
May 4 Quest for Growth Privak SA :
* Says Agilent Technologies Inc announced their intention to acquire 100 pct of the shares of Cartagenia
* Final closing of the transaction is expected midMay
* If the transaction is closed successfully Quest for Growth expects a positive impact on its net asset value of approximately 3 percent
* Quest for Growth is an indirect shareholder of Cartagenia through its participation in the Capricorn ICT Arkiv fund
Source text: bit.ly/1R6hNjs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.