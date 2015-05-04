版本:
BRIEF-Quest for Growth sees positive effect of about 3% on NAV from Cartagenia deal

May 4 Quest for Growth Privak SA :

* Says Agilent Technologies Inc announced their intention to acquire 100 pct of the shares of Cartagenia

* Final closing of the transaction is expected midMay

* If the transaction is closed successfully Quest for Growth expects a positive impact on its net asset value of approximately 3 percent

* Quest for Growth is an indirect shareholder of Cartagenia through its participation in the Capricorn ICT Arkiv fund

