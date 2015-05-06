BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO comments from media roundtable

May 6 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Ceo says ~has different view from other companies on
further drug pricing pressures
* Ceo says ~can't remember last time read a banker's book on
big m&a
* Ceo says ~we don't have strategy for bolt-ons, only recent
acquisitions have been for technology
* Ceo says ~for next 4-5 years "pretty unlikely" would make
major structural changes to group
* Ceo says ~still true that new-look gsk has more
optionality in long term than in past
* Ceo says ~brought in more losses than expected from
novartis vaccines business
* Ceo says ~confident will have 20 very substantial vaccines
in development, 5-6 from novartis
* Ceo says ~wants clarity as soon as possible after uk
election, priorities include retaining patent box
* Ceo says ~new chairman hampton been included in all
preparations for investor day, including some of wording in
statements
* Ceo says ~doesn't think in too many pharmaceutical therapy
areas
* Ceo says ~still does not like large-scale m&a
* Ceo says ~novartis deal bit more dilutive than expected
due to vaccines hit, smaller cash return and fact deal closed
later than hoped
