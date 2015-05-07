BRIEF-Stada targets forex-adj Russia sales growth of 17-20 pct

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
May 7 Stada CEO in conference call
* Says expects Russia business to bottom out in Q4 at the latest
* Says Teva-Mylan merger could create antitrust-related asset sales that we will look into
* Says targeting Russia sales growth of 17-20 percent in 2015 when adjusted for currency effects Further company coverage:
* Signed multi-unit franchise deal with LBBIG to open a minimum of eight little big burger locations in Southern California by 2021
* Willis lease finance reports first quarter pretax profit grew 104% to $14.4 million