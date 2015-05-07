版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Stada targets forex-adj Russia sales growth of 17-20 pct

May 7 Stada CEO in conference call

* Says expects Russia business to bottom out in Q4 at the latest

* Says Teva-Mylan merger could create antitrust-related asset sales that we will look into

* Says targeting Russia sales growth of 17-20 percent in 2015 when adjusted for currency effects Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐