2015年 5月 7日

Major car makers in S.Africa seen spending $623 mln in 2015

CAPE TOWN May 7 Capital expenditure from the seven major car makers in South Africa, who include Ford, BMW and Toyota, is projected to be 7.5 billion rand ($623 million) in 2015, industry body NAAMSA said on Thursday.

"Investments of this magnitude confirm the commitment of multi-national automotive corporations to South Africa," Johan van Zyl, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, said in a statement. ($1 = 12.0323 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)
