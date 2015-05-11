BRIEF-DKSH supports Pfizer's expansion to Laos

May 11DKSH Holding AG :
* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has signed agreement to
provide marketing, sales, logistics, distribution, credit
management and -collection services to Pfizer in Laos
* Under the agreement, DKSH has been appointed as sole
Market Expansion Services provider for Pfizer's entire range of
pharmaceutical products in Laos
* Agreement is extension of successful regional
collaboration that also includes Cambodia and Thailand
Source text - bit.ly/1IsWWoc
(Gdynia Newsroom)