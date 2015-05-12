UPDATE 1-Pemex to develop $950 mln refinery power plant with Enel, Abengoa

(Adds details on project)
MEXICO CITY May 12 State-run Mexican oil
company Pemex has signed a memorandum of understanding with
Italy's Enel Green Power and Spain's Abengoa to develop a $950
million plant that will supply power to the Pemex's Salina Cruz
refinery in southwestern Mexico.
Pemex said in a statement on Tuesday it would work with a
consortium led jointly by power company Enel SpA and
Abengoa SA, which specializes in renewable
technologies, to develop the 517-megawatt co-generation plant to
supply the Antonio Dovali Jaime refinery in Salina Cruz and the
national grid.
The project will create about 1,500 jobs, Pemex said.
In a separate news release, Abengoa said the plant would
require an investment of $950 million.
