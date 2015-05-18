版本:
2015年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Orphee Q1 net result swings to loss of 333,000 Swiss francs

May 18 Orphee SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 3.9 million Swiss francs ($4.2 million) versus 5.6 million Swiss francs a year ago

* Q1 operating loss was 483,000 Swiss francs versus a profit of 499,000 Swiss francs a year ago

* Q1 net loss was 333,000 Swiss francs versus profit of 686,000 Swiss francs a year ago

($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

