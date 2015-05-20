BRIEF-Kinexia sells 4 agricultural biomass plants to Blue Sphere Corporation

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Kinexia SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it sold four 1-MW agricultural biomass plants to North American company Blue Sphere Corporation (BS)
* Said that is wholly owned subsidiary Volteo Energie SpA (Volteo) sold to BS 70 percent stake in Agricere Soc Agricola Srl (Agricere), Agrielektra Soc Agricola (Agricere), Agrisorse Soc Agricola Srl (Agrisorse), and GEFA Soc Agricola Srl (Gefa), collectively known as SPV, each one owner of a 1-MW agricultural biomass plant
* Said that minority shareholders of the SPV also signed an agreement to sell their 30 percent stake in SPV to BS
* Total deal value corresponds to 5.2 million euros ($5.79 million), of which 3.64 million euros will be paid to Volteo
* Total deal value to be paid in cash, of which 50 percent by the closing date of July 30, 2015, and the rest in three years from the closing date, at an annual interest rate of 5 percent
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.