BRIEF-Galapagos announces closing of NASDAQ IPO

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Galapagos NV :
* Said on Tuesday it closed global offering of 7,532,499 ordinary shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering of 5,746,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a price of $42.05 per ADS, before underwriting discounts,
* Closed concurrent European private placement of 1,786,499 ordinary shares at a price of 37.00 euros ($40.99) per share, before underwriting discounts
* Gross proceeds were about 278.7 million euros ($308.91 million)
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Cowen and Company acted as joint book-running managers, and Nomura and Bryan, Garnier & Co acted as co-managers, for the global offering
Source text: bit.ly/1FuzGDG
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9027 euros) ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.