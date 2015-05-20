版本:
BRIEF-Telecom Italia will be open platform for Sky, Mediaset, Netflix

May 20 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano tells shareholder meeting:

* regulation that incentivizes investment is needed in Italy, clear framework is fundamental

* company will be open distribution platform for content providers, such as Sky, Mediaset Premium, Netflix, Timvision Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

