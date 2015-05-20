版本:
BRIEF-Blackstone Group to sell 25 pct stake in Eircom to Anchorage Capital- Source

May 20 (Reuters) -

* Blackstone Group To Sell 25 Pct Stake In Irish Telecoms Firm Eircom To Hedge Fund Anchorage Capital Group - Source

* Blackstone group retains 5 pct stake in Eircom- Source Further company coverage:

