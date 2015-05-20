版本:
BRIEF-Wizz Air sets up leasing ties with Air Leasing Corp.

May 20 Wizz Air Holdings Plc.

* Wizz Air says signed lease contract with Air Lease Corp. for the first time

* ALC will deliver one Airbus A320 In July, Wizz's 63rd plane

* No further details disclosed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

