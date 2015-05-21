版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 21日 星期四 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-HgCapital buys majority stake in The Foundry in 200 mln stg deal

May 21 HgCapital

* Acquires majority stake in Foundry for an enterprise value of 200 million stg

