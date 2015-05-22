BRIEF-CMA outlines concerns over Reckitt Benckiser's acquisition of K-Y brand

May 22 Competition Market Authority:

* Reckitt Benckiser's anticipated acquisition of K-Y brand could lead to higher prices for personal lubricants

* Group provisionally believes that on balance merger could lead to substantial reduction in competition, possibly through higher prices

* Inquiry group extended inquiry timetable by eight weeks so it must now publish its final decision by 18 August, 2015

* CMA referred case for a phase 2 investigation in January 2015