BRIEF-AXA says buying SulAmerica subsidiary for 40 mln euros

May 22 AXA SA

* Says buying the P&C large commercial risk unit of SulAmérica Companhia de Seguros Gerais for 40 million euros ($44.62 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting By Leigh Thomas)

