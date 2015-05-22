BRIEF-AXA says buying SulAmerica subsidiary for 40 mln euros

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
May 22 AXA SA
* Says buying the P&C large commercial risk unit of SulAmérica Companhia de Seguros Gerais for 40 million euros ($44.62 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting By Leigh Thomas)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC