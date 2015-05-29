版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 29日 星期五 16:32 BJT

BRIEF-Cellectis says company does not comment on market rumours

May 29 Cellectis SA

* Cellectis spokeswoman says company does not comment on market rumours after report it in talks with takeover suitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)

