CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Vrway Communication FY net loss widens to 2.3 mln euros; appoints chairman

(Corrects 2014 EBITDA and net loss values. The company corrected its own statement.)

June 1 Vrway Communication SA :

* Said on Sunday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 520,670 euros ($570,186) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA was negative at 2 million euros versus a positive EBITDA of 269,189 euros a year ago

* Reported FY 2014 net loss of 2.3 million versus a loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Appointed Paolo Francesco Lanzoni chairman of the board of directors

