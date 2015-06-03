Focus on nuclear and shale, not carbon, Chevron boss tells Europe

VIENNA, June 3 Chevron Chief Executive
Officer John Watson on Wednesday rejected calls by European
peers to introduce a price for carbon emissions, saying the
region should instead focus on shale gas and nuclear power.
In a blunt speech to the OPEC seminar in Vienna, Watson
elaborated on why he opted not to join the heads of Europe's six
top oil and gas companies including Royal Dutch Shell,
BP and Total in a letter published earlier this
week urging governments around the world to introduce a pricing
system for carbon emissions.
"I understand the concerns but I don't think putting a price
on carbon is an answer... I don't think it is a policy that can
be effective," Watson said.
Instead, Europe should develop its gas resources, he said,
alluding to the reluctance of European governments to develop
shale gas in a process known as fracking which has radically
transformed the U.S. market.
"We need to make sure we develop the natural gas resources
that we have, here in Europe - although Europe is choosing not
to develop its resources - but also elsewhere in the world."
Nuclear power, which fell out of favour around the world,
particularly in Germany, was also key to reducing carbon
emissions, Watson said.
"If we are serious about climate change - nuclear power
would be on the agenda. We wouldn't be shutting down nuclear
plants around the world," he said.
Chevron larger U.S. peer ExxonMobil also chose not
to join the joint letter, revealing a rift between the European
and U.S. views on the debate over climate change.
Setting a price for each tonne of carbon that emitters
produce is meant to encourage companies to adopt cleaner
technologies and shift away from using fossil fuels, primarily
coal.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, writing by Ron Bousso, editing
by William Hardy)