BRIEF-Corporacion Industrial Bankia transfers 24.95 pct of Realia Business to Inmobiliaria Carso

June 4 Realia Business SA :

* Said on Wednesday once all conditions had been fulfilled, Corporacion Industrial Bankia SAU transferred its entire 24.95 percent stake in Realia Business to Inmobiliaria Carso SA de CV under the terms of the purchase contract Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

