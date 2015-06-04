BRIEF-Corporacion Industrial Bankia transfers 24.95 pct of Realia Business to Inmobiliaria Carso

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
June 4 Realia Business SA :
* Said on Wednesday once all conditions had been fulfilled, Corporacion Industrial Bankia SAU transferred its entire 24.95 percent stake in Realia Business to Inmobiliaria Carso SA de CV under the terms of the purchase contract Source text for Eikon:
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures