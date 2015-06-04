版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Saint Gobain chief says sale of Verallia and purchase of Sika fit perfectly with group strategy

June 4 (Reuters) -

* Saint gobain chief says sale of verallia and purchase of sika fit perfectly with group strategy Further company coverage:

(Reporting By Andrew Callus)

