BRIEF-Bpifrance plans to buy 10 percent stake in Verallia

June 8 Bpifrance plans to buy 10 pct stake in Saint-Gobain's Verallia- Bpifrance spokeswoman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)

