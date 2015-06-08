BRIEF-Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to sell 108 mln shares in Pets At Home - bookrunner

June 8 BofA Merrill Lynch

* Proposed placing of 108 million ordinary shares in Pets At Home Group Plc

* Placing shares are being offered by accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately

* BofA Merrill lynch is acting as bookrunner on transaction

* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts announce intention to sell 108 million ordinary shares in capital of pets at home