BRIEF-Ex-Centrica boss Laidlaw to head $5 bln oil and gas investment fund

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Carlyle Group LP :
* Carlyle Group and global private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners, today announced that they have agreed to fund Neptune Oil & Gas Ltd
* Neptune will focus on investing in large oil & gas portfolios that may come available as a result of current energy market dynamics
* Neptune Oil & Gas will target acquisitions of up to $5 billion
* Neptune will be led by Sam Laidlaw, an industry veteran, who has more than thirty years' experience in the energy sector
* Funding for the investment platform will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners and from funds managed by CVC Capital Partners For full story, click on: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021