BRIEF-Ex-Centrica boss Laidlaw to head $5 bln oil and gas investment fund

June 9 Carlyle Group LP :

* Carlyle Group and global private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners, today announced that they have agreed to fund Neptune Oil & Gas Ltd

* Neptune will focus on investing in large oil & gas portfolios that may come available as a result of current energy market dynamics

* Neptune Oil & Gas will target acquisitions of up to $5 billion

* Neptune will be led by Sam Laidlaw, an industry veteran, who has more than thirty years' experience in the energy sector

* Funding for the investment platform will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners and from funds managed by CVC Capital Partners